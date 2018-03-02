New group set up for residents in the county cut off by Storm Emma

Rural communities in Lincolnshire cut off due to heavy snow have been given a lifeline with the launch of a new Community Resilience Group (CRG) today (Friday).

The group has been set up to assist in the delivery of essential medication and respond to urgent calls for assistance throughout the county as part of on-going multi-agency response operations from the County Emergency Centre and Police and Fire HQ.

The combination of heavy snow falls and strong winds brought by Storm Emma are expected to cause drifts, making some rural area impassable.

CRG has been established due to the number of residents experiencing real difficulty.

Head of Emergency Planning Ian Reed said: “This group has been established because we identified a need in some areas that have been cut off due to snow.

“We now know there are some communities that have been hit hard and transportation in or out has been made extremely difficult. This group is there to assist if people can’t get essential medication or if there is an urgent need for help.”

The group comprises police, emergency planners, military, local authorities and volunteers. It is available from 9am until 6pm today and the line will be open again tomorrrow (Saturday) from 9am. Anyone needing this kind of assistance is asked to contact the helpline on 01522 782189. Anyone with a pressing need outside those hours should call 101. If you have a genuine emergency call 999.

Military personnel who have helped Lincolnshire Resilience Forum will be stood down at 10pm this evening. Ian Reed and Supt Phil Vickers express their gratitude. Measures are in place to ensure Lincolnshire can cope and allow the military to be deployed in other areas of the country.

“The service should only be used for urgent calls and assistance and vulnerable people that require essential medication deliveries not possible due to snow. Communities are still encouraged to be good neighbours and check on anyone that may require assistance,” added Ian Reed.

“We have identified a real need in rural communities so we are trying to deliver the help where it is needed. We have already been assisted enormously in those areas by the farming community with tractors and other equipment who have come to the rescue on a number of occasions and continue to do so allowing our resources to be used in areas of most need.”