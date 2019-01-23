New headquarters for Sleaford-based charity to be named after founder

National Charity Guillain-Barré and Associated Inflammatory Neuropathies (GAIN), is to name its new Sleaford headquarters ‘Glennys Sanders House’ in honour of the charity’s founder.

There will be a ceremony to officially name and open the premises on Pride Parkway, in Sleaford Enterprise Park, on Saturday January 26.

Sleaford resident Glennys Sanders founded the GBS Support Group in 1985 after she had been unable to find out anything about the illness that had afflicted her.

Originally set up to offer both information and support to those affected by the syndrome, the charity has grown and changed its name to reflect that it is now able to help people with a range of associated inflammatory neuropathies.

Guillain-Barré Syndrome is a rare autoimmune condition affecting the peripheral nerve system, usually leading to temporary or long-term paralysis.

Around 80 per cent of those with GBS will make a good recovery, but between five and 10 per cent of people will not survive and the other 10 to 15 may be left with severe mobility or dexterity issues.

Chronic variants such as CIDP are similar, but longer-lasting, requiring ongoing treatment.

GAIN helps people throughout the UK and Ireland understand and manage both acute and chronic variants of the syndrome, provides information packs for health professionals and promotes research into these conditions.

GAIN receives no Government funding.

For more information look at their website www.gaincharity.org.uk