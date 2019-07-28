New memorial space unveiled

A ‘Memorial Room’ created in tribute to those who served at RAF Metheringham in the Second World War has been officially opened.

The commemorative space at the RAF Methringham Airfield Visitor Centre contains items which help tell the stories of those who were based at the station during the conflict.

It was unveiled by Bomber Command veteran Flt Lt Martin Catty, who served as a navigator with 514 Squadron in the Second World War, flying on board Lancasters in 40 operations.

The ribbon-cutting formed part of an annual event held by the 106 Squadron Families Association for relatives of those who were based at RAF Metheringham with 106 Squadron and 467 Squadron.

The day culminated in a short ceremony of remembrance.

A spokesman for the Friends of Metheringham Airfield, which runs the visitor centre, said: “We thank everyone for attending as well as those who made the day the success it was.

“It was great to meet you all.”