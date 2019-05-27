New pass to increase tourism in the county

A call has gone out to businesses to get involved with a new idea designed to increase tourism in Lincolnshire.

The Heckington-based Heritage Lincolnshire has partnered up with the creator of the East Anglia Pass to run a similar scheme for Lincolnshire.

Any business (be they an attraction, a venue, a café, a retailer, an eaterie, in accommodation) can be included on the pass for free, but they need to be able to provide an offer for holders of it. This could be a free cup of tea with a sandwich, 10 per cent off in the shop, or a two-for-one deal.

Consumers then purchase ‘The Lincs Pass’ for £9.99 per year to get all the offers available to them throughout the county.

There are already some high street brands such as Carluccio’s, Bella Italia, Café Rouge and Go Ape on board, but Heritage Lincolnshire says it is extremely keen to promote the independent business.

It is encouraging enterprises to get in touch before the summer. To express your interest go to lincspass.com or email hannah.thompson@heritagelincolnshire.org