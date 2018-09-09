New pet service to offer owners ‘peace of mind’

A love for animals has inspired a Quarrington man to start up his own business helping pet owners in the Sleaford area.

Adrian Green has just founded a Sleaford branch of We Love Pets - a national award-winning pet care franchise .

The Sleaford branch, which is to launch on Monday, will offer dog walking, pet sitting, boarding kennels and care of exotic animals, small pets and birds.

Adrian had worked in the agricultural industry for 30 years, and later as a delivery driver for a food firm - but as his 50th birthday loomed he felt he needed a change and decided to turn his love of caring for pets into a business.

Despite describing his previous jobs as ‘rewarding’ Adrian said he just ‘longed for more responsibility and a bigger challenge’.

Speaking about why he decided to take the leap into self-employment, he said: “I am approaching a significant milestone age next year and I wanted a change from an engineered environment or stuck in an office, and I miss being my own boss. My wife, Julie, suggested combining my love for animals and my experience as a manager and that’s when we started searching the internet for ideas.

“Julie and I both love animals and regularly donate to animal charities, including Jersey Zoo. We even adopted an orangutan but aren’t expecting to be looking after one of those in our new business.

Adrian says he is is pet first aid trained, police checked and fully insured for customers’ ‘peace of mind’.

Praising his wife, he added: “Julie has been a tremendous support. Without her I wouldn’t have got to this stage. She is very enthusiastic over the whole new venture and has given me plenty of assistance and ideas.”

l For more details visit ht tps://we-love-pets.co.uk/are as-covered/sleaford/