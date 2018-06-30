New play equipment for village

Ruskington Parish Council opened the recently installed play equipment at the Parkfield Road play area last week. The Titan swing set was opened by parish council chairman, Coun Paul Dean, and Diane Warburton, store manager of the Ruskington One Stop shop, which donated £2,000 towards the cost of the equipment through their ‘Carriers for Causes’ scheme. Diane said: “We are delighted to contribute towards providing this new facility, which will benefit the younger members of our community.”

The installation is a result of a survey of children and their parents carried out by Ruskington Parish Councils Recreation Committee and pupils of St Georges Academy. The survey identified the need for improved play equipment in Ruskington. A mini titan, especially for younger children,is set to be installed on the Elmtree play area. Coun Paul Dean said: “We hope the community will benefit from this equipment for many years to come.”