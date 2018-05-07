New recruits to on-call fire service

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue’s on-call team was boosted last week with the graduation of a new group of recruits.

The 16 new firefighters celebrated completion of their course at a passing out event at the Waddington training facility and will now join crews throughout Lincolnshire, including areas in need of boosting their on-call numbers.

Robert Leafe will join Brant Broughton. Other areas in need of recruits are Billinghay and Billingborough. If you would like to be an on-call firefighter, call 0800 3580204 or visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lfr

Chief Fire Officer Nick Borrill said: “Completing the initial training is a real success for all of our new firefighters and we should not underestimate the amount of work and effort they have had to put in to get to this point.”