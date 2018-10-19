New ringers recruited for Armistice Day centenary

Bell ringers at Sleaford’s St Denys’ Church are seeking more people to help mark the centenary of the First World War ending.

Around 1,400 bellringers lost their lives because of the Great War. Church bells had been silent for the whole of the war and rang out the news to announce the Armistice.

Ringing Remembers is an official campaign endorsed and sponsored by the Government and the Central Council of Bell Ringers which aims to recruit and train 1,400 new ringers to enable as many bells as possible to be rung as part of the 2018 celebrations on November 11.

St Denys’ ringing secretary Cheri Renaud says they have succeeded in recruiting and training two new regular ringers at Sleaford. She said: “On November 11 we shall be ringing at 9am for the Remembrance Day service on ‘half muffled’ bells. Bells will be rung at as many towers as possible during that day to celebrate Peace.”

If anyone is interested in learning bell ringing, join the weekly practice night at St Denys’ Church at 7.30pm until 9pm every Friday. Or call 01529 415079.