New Rural Dean of Lafford is vicar of Sleaford

A special service was held on Sunday at Sleaford Parish Church for the licensing of the new Rural Dean of Lafford.

Vicar of Sleaford, the Rev Philip Johnson was appointed to oversee and support the various parishes within Lafford Deanery. He is also a Armed Forces chaplain within the RAF.

He replaces Rev Christine Pennock, who retired from the role earlier this year.

Pictured, from left - Rev Nigel Panting, Rev Steve Holt, Bishop of Grantham Right Rev Dr Nicholas Chamberlain, Rev Neil Knox, Rev Philip Johnson, Rev David Norfield, Rev Chris Harrington and Rev Corinna Langridge. (Photo: DD)