New veterinary clinic opens in Sleaford area village

Heckington now has a new veterinary practice , offering medical treatment to a variety of pets in the area.

South Lincs Vet Group opened their new clinic in Hazelwood Yard, on Boston Road, earlier this month.

The company currently has veterinary practices in Sutterton, near Boston, and Pinchbeck and Holbeach, near Spalding. Their Sutterton hospital also has a CT scanner.

Clients have already praised the practice. Writing on their Facebook group, Karen Vines said: “Wonderful veterinary. So happy to have you on our doorstep.”

The Heckington practice is open Monday-Friday, 8.30am-6pm. For details, contact the practice by calling 01205 345345, selecting option 4.