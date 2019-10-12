New woodland plan needs land to grow

A semi-retired RAF engineer from Heckington is appealing to farmers and landowners to help in his bid to create a piece of woodland and make a difference against climate change.

Tim Grigg, a 60 year old grandfather who served for 28 years with the RAF has already raised his idea with his parish council at its meeting last week.

He explained he has been in discussions with the Woodland Trust to source trees to plant as part of its Great Climate Fightback campaign to offset deforestation and carbon emissions, if he can find a suitable piece of unwanted or unused land.

He said: “My wife came up with the idea of buying a field and planting some trees and I agreed. There are projects going on elsewhere but not so much in Lincolnshire. It would benefit the community from a wildlife diversity aspect and it would be good for wellbeing for the community as a recreational facility if it could be used by the village. But we need some land to put it on.

“North Kesteven District Council has officially declared a Climate Emergency and I have raised the idea with them and with Heckington Parish Council. Our local district councillors were excited about it in terms of getting schools and youth groups involved for education, monitoring and maintaining it.”

He said it was about what people could do as a village. The plot of land could be big or small and hoped the parish council may know of a piece that could be used. He would keep in contact with the Woodland Trust and get a working group set up.

Mr Grigg said: “I have spoken to a few farmers I know and have seen some land on Burton Road which is not being used. Even something the size of a tennis court could create a nice copse.”

He suggested the landowner may be able to access environmental support grants if they come on board . At last week’s parish council meeting, chairman Coun Jan Palmer said they had just planted a memorial arboretum on land off Godson Avenue. She added: “We also plant quite a lot in the cemetery.” She suggested getting together with the Best Kept Village team.