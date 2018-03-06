Newborn kittens dumped in Lincolnshire pub toilets

The RSPCA is appealing for information after four newborn kittens were dumped in a bag for life in a Lincolnshire Wetherspoons pub.

The tiny kittens, who are no more than a week old, were found inside the plastic bag in the men’s toilets at a Wetherspoons in Lincoln.

Thankfully they were spotted by a member of staff at The Ritz in the High Street who contacted the RSPCA.

Inspector Rebecca Lowe, who is investigating, said: “It’s very early days for these kittens as they are far too young to be away from their mum.

“They are now being looked after by an RSPCA fosterer who is hand rearing them and feeding them round the clock.

“The staff at the pub are reviewing CCTV to check whether it’s possible to see anyone go into the men’s toilets with a bag and leave without it but at this stage this is not clear.

“They were found at 8pm on Wednesday (February 28) in a Tesco’s bag for life without any food, water, or bedding.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have information about how these kittens came to be abandoned to contact us, in strictest confidence, on the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“We would also like to thank the staff at Wetherspoons for all their help.

“We were unable to reach the pub due to snowy weather conditions with several major roads closed.

“The staff at the pub were struggling to get home but one kind member of staff managed to get a taxi and take the kittens to our RSPCA fosterer where they are now being cared for and doing much better.”

The four kittens, two male and two female, have now been named, Bailey and Jameson and Tia Maria and Skyy, after popular alcohol brands.

A Wetherspoons spokesman, Eddie Gershon, said: “We applaud the efforts of our staff at The Ritz pub in Lincoln. Their actions saved the kittens and we are delighted that the kittens are all okay.”

To help the RSPCA continue to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals in desperate need of care, please visit www.rspca.org.uk/give