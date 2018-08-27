NK Community Champion finalists chosen

Some of the best examples of voluntary community endeavour which characterise life within North Kesteven community are to be rewarded through the annual NK Community Champion Awards.

In total 107 nominations were made by appreciative residents highlighting the thoughtful, community-spirited actions of individuals, couples, groups and organisations across an expanded range of nine categories for the 2018 community awards.

NK Community Champion Awards 2018 EMN-180827-162645001

The sponsors, which included The Sleaford Standard as a media partner, gathered at the council offices on Thursday to select, after much deliberation, the 28 finalists, who are this week (August 29) all learning of the esteem placed in them by grateful recipients and receiving an invitation to the awards finale.

Every year North Kesteven District Council calls for people living and working in the district to nominate those whose endeavours carried out quietly, tirelessly and selflessly they feel are worthy of recognition.

The quality and diversity of the often life-changing work and neighbourly contributions they represent was clear from the entries, with each and every one illustrating the depth of community minded activity which contributes to North

Kesteven’s community.

With such spirit underpinning life locally it is not surprising that North Kesteven remains the safest place in Britain for a fifth successive year.

All of the finalists, their guests and nominators are invited to a celebration evening on Wednesday, October 10, at the International Bomber Command Centre, hosted by Coun Richard Wright, Leader of the District Council, and compered by BBC Radio Lincolnshire presenter Rod Whiting.

Coun Wright said: “We are very proud to present these awards in order to applaud and award some of the many people who give so much through their voluntary and charitable endeavours. These are the unsung heroes of our communities who, through their selfless motivation and quiet inspiration make an enormous difference within our District and these awards are a small but heartfelt thank you on behalf of the district for that.

“The individuals, groups and businesses selected as this year’s finalists are but a small selection of the immense amount of quiet, tireless and selfless voluntary work that provides a foundation to the district’s flourishing, strong and vibrant communities and I thank everyone who goes out of their way in this way.

“I also thank the community-minded businesses who through their sponsorship and support make these awards possible as a further expression of the wider appreciation of such endeavour.”

This year these are – Ringrose Law, Duncan and Toplis, Lindum Group, Your Local Lincs Magazine, Branston Ltd, DBS Internet Marketing, Lincs Inspire, Better and the Sleaford Renewable Energy Plant; with further support from The Lincolnite, Sleaford Standard, BBC Radio Lincolnshire and Flowers by Suzanne.

The full list of nominees can be found at www.nkawards.org where further information and ticket ordering can also be found.