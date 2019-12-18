NKDC could become a green energy supplier

Having already declared a climate emergency, North Kesteven District Councillors are being asked to consider backing a bill to enable local authorities to generate renewable energy for local customers.

The motion is being put by Leader of the Council Richard Wright at the full council meeting tomorrow afternoon (Thursday).

In acknowledging the efforts the council has made to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote renewable energy, Coun Wright urges members to see the potential central part councils can play in providing locally generated renewable electricity.

Coun Wright accepts there are large costs involved in selling locally generated renewable electricity to customers that puts many companies off. He says that making these financial costs proportionate to the scale of a supplier’s operation would enable local authorities to be providers of renewable electricity direct to local people, businesses and organisations. The new income stream could be used to help fund measures to further cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Coun Wright is calling upon the council to support the reintroduction of the Local Electricity Bill to become Law, which would make it possible for local authorities to do this and wants NKDC to write to MP Dr Caroline Johnson for her support.

He says in the motion: “Issues over energy supply and sourcing are now well documented, with North Kesteven District Council having been in talks itself with energy suppliers, to try and find solutions to lack of sustainable and economically viable provision in some areas. Having declared a climate emergency, we need to look at innovative ways forward of not only reducing our carbon footprint, but also how we can effectively reduce carbon generation, for instance through green local energy generation.”