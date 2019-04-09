Nominate local heroes for Lincolnshire’s Good Citizen gong

If you know a local hero, Lincolnshire County Council wants you to nominate them for a ‘Good Citizen Award’.

Across our county, there are thousands of people going the extra mile to support individuals, groups and communities. This might be through raising money, looking after the environment or simply being a good neighbour.

Launching this year’s Lincolnshire County Council Good Citizens Awards, leader Coun Martin Hill said: “We all know someone who goes above and beyond the call of duty in their local communities.

“The Good Citizens Awards are a fantastic way to recognise the work that we often take for granted and benefits our local areas so much.

“So, if you know a worthy recipient who shows commitment, selflessness and benefits others, please let us know.”

The authority is looking for nominations in the following categories: Citizen of the Year; Young Citizen of the Year (age 18 or below); Community Group of the Year; and Couple/Pair of the Year.

Winners will enjoy a VIP day out at the Lincolnshire Show with a guest, as well as a framed certificate.

Last year’s winners included groups and individuals who gave their time to allow others to get the help and support they need.

To make a nomination, or for more information, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward or call 01522 554966.

If you’d rather write to them, send your contact details and those of the person you’re nominating, together with a description of their voluntary work, to: Lincolnshire County Council, PDP 17, Communications Olivia Warbey, Freepost RSTY-UXJB, Comms, County Offices, Newland, Lincoln, LN1 1YL.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, May 3.