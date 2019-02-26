Nominate now for Town Awards

It’s time for this year’s Sleaford Town Awards 2019, encouraging individuals and groups in Sleaford, clubs, charities, businesses, sports teams and schools, to make sure the heroes in our community receive the recognition they deserve.

The Town Awards are run jointly by the Sleaford Standard and Sleaford Town Council and the trophies will be presented at Sleaford Town Hall on the evening of April 25.

Mayor of Sleaford Coun Grenville Jackson will be welcoming guests and helping present awards.

He commented: “Sleaford Town Council, is proud, once again, to be working with the Sleaford Standard for this year’s Sleaford Town Awards.

“The Sleaford Town Awards celebrate the achievements of people living, working and being educated in our Town.

“This is your chance to nominate an individual or organisation who you think is deserving of an award, to celebrate their achievements.”

There are 16 categories for individuals or groups to choose from.

Sleaford Town Council would like to invite businesses and any members of the public to sponsor the categories, at only £25 each.

Sponsorship would be welcomed for example from anyone wishing to remember a loved one, or anyone who would like sponsorship in someone’s name.

In return, you will receive an invitation for two people to the ceremony, the opportunity to present the winner’s award in your sponsored category, with your name or company name on the certificate, listings in the programme, the opportunity to display promotional literature at the event and publicity in the pre and post event coverage.

The categories can be found below.

For further information on sponsoring a category, call the Town Council office on 01529 303456, email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk or message the Sleaford Town Council Facebook page.

The full list of categories are: Business of the Year; Employer of the Year; Overcoming Adversity Award; Customer Service Award; Charity of the Year; Community Award; Sports Coach of the Year; Sports Team/Club of the Year; Sports Individual Award; Young Sports Individual of the Year (under age 19); Teacher/Teaching Assistant of the Year; Medical Practitioner of the Year; Carer of the Year; Environmental Award; Young Sleafordian of the Year; Sleafordian of the Year.

So, act quickly and don’t miss your chance to champion your unsung hero, as the deadline for receiving nominations is Wednesday February 27.

Please send in your nominations listing the name, address and contact details of the nominee, as well as yourself, and listing reasons for the nomination, in as much detail as possible, to: The Editor, Sleaford Standard, Unit 8 Station Business Centre, Station Road, Sleaford, NG34 7RG, or email: andy.hubbert@jpress.co.uk

