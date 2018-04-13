Nominations for our Town Awards 2018 - Charity of the Year and Overcoming Adversity awards

Nominated for our Overcoming Adversity award is Kelsie Mullens.

Kelsie was diagnosed with autism aged four. As she has moved through education she has found it increasingly difficult to manage her autism and has battled with anxiety.

Kelsie Mullins. EMN-181004-140235001

She is now in her final year in primary school and is described as a bright, caring and fun-loving child - “a ray of sunshine”. She is always complimenting people on their choice of outfit, a piece of jewellery or their kindness. But she struggles with her inner self. Extremely intelligent, she can become frustrated with the speed at which her brain allows her to complete tasks, but never gives up.

It is her cheery outlook that has enabled her to cope with the challenges. She loves singing and is an extremely popular pupil.

○ The Sleaford fundraising team of St Barnabas Hospice Lincolnshire charity has been nominated for the Charity of the Year Award.

The team of women who work for this deserving charity are always in evidence in and around the town with their baskets of knitted chicks and rabbits which are knitted by many hard working woman to sell for the Easter period.

Claudia Nel. EMN-181004-142720001

They also hold regular coffee mornings as well as other events to raise much needed funds for the wonderful hospice service.

The group can normally be seen on stalls at major events such as the Heckington Show.

Their nomination says: “Such a hard working team who give up so much of their time for this worthwhile cause.

“I am very impressed how well organised they all are.”

The funds raised go to pay for end of life care and support for local residents and families.

○ Claudia Nel has been nominated for the Charity Award. When she volunteered at the William Alvey School to hear youngsters read she came across the Own Books scheme and started a branch in school.

She liaised with the project co-ordinator in London and collected hundreds of books from local charity shops. The scheme allows children to borrow and keep books at home. Claudia hopes to introduce it to other schools.