Nominees for Sleaford Town Awards 2018

Over the last month we have been inviting nominations for the Sleaford Town Awards 2018, which celebrates the unsung heroes and great achievers who live, work or go to school in the Sleaford area.

Thanks to your support we have had a great influx of recommendations for the various award categories and in a few weeks’ time our judging panel will consider who to receive the awards and invite them and guests to a memorable awards ceremony, to be held at Sleaford Town Hall.

In the meantime we, as media sponsor of the event, will profilesome of those in the running to give them the recognition they all deserve.

Among those listed as nominees for the Sleafordian of the Year award is David Marriage.

A relative newcomer to Sleaford, having previously been involved in the successful restoration of national historic buildings at Bletchley Park he plunged his skills, energy and enthusiasm into making Sleaford a better and more interesting place for all.

He has been involved in improving the fabric and well being of St Denys’ Church and the Alms Houses in Carre Street.

The establishment of and continuing success of the Sleaford Museum is said to be largely due to David’s vision, determination, drive and total commitment to the project. He has provided Sleaford with an award winning facility that has brought admiration from all around.

He is currently demonstrating the same levels of energy and determination in leading the renovation of the unique Market Place water fountain to be enjoyed by everyone in the town.

David is well supported by his wife Barbara, who has played her own valuable part in promoting Sleaford’s history and heritage. The nomination states: “They provide a shining example of what can be achieved to make Sleaford a better place for us all.