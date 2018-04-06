Nominees for Sleaford Town Awards 2018

Over the last month we have been inviting nominations for the Sleaford Town Awards 2018, which celebrates the unsung heroes and great achievers who live, work or go to school in the Sleaford area.

Thanks to your support we have had a great influx of recommendations for the various award categories and in a few weeks’ time our judging panel will consider who to receive the awards at a ceremony to be held at Sleaford Town Hall.

In the meantime we profile some of those in the running.

Among those listed as nominees for the Community Award is Jim McQuade for his 20 years at the head of Sleaford Concert Band. Retiring in June this year, his last performance will be at the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium.

Jim was the founder member of the band in 1998, bringing enjoyment to many listeners and musicians. His nomination says he has enriched so many peoples lives through his dedication, commitment and enthusiasm.

Jim also formed a Swing band in 2012, Miller Magic, the players perform 40’s style music and this has been hugely popular, performing around eight engagements a year.

The band commands audiences far and wide and has a good reputation, playing at Civic receptions, Heckington Show’s Annual Firework Concert, Royal British Legion’s Poppy Prom and regularly at RAF Cranwell’s Graduation Balls and Officer’s Mess evenings.

It has raised over £100,000 for charity and much of this is said to be down to Mr McQuade’s hard work and determination over the years to keep the band interesting.

He has been a music teacher for a number of years working for the Lincolnshire Music Services and during that time has taught hundreds of people of all ages to play instruments and pass exams.

Jim will still be involved with the band even after resigning as Director of Music - but as a player.