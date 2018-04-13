Nominees for Sleaford Town Awards 2018

Over the last month we have been inviting nominations for the Sleaford Town Awards 2018, which celebrates the unsung heroes and great achievers who live, work or go to school in the Sleaford area.

Thanks to your support we have had a great influx of recommendations for the various award categories and in a few weeks’ time our judging panel will consider who to receive the awards at a ceremony to be held at Sleaford Town Hall.

In the meantime we profile some of those in the running.

Among those listed as nominees for the Charity of the Year Award were Sleaford LIVES First Responders and the Sleaford office of Mid Lincs Citizens Advice, which we have previously profiled for the Community Award as well. Jane Peck and her support group for children with autism, Rainbow Stars, is another nominee and she has been profiled as in the running for Sleafordian of the Year.

Sleaford Lionesses have also been nominated.

The club has donated £40 in the last year to every school in the area for reading books, according to their nomination.

The Lionesses know how important reading is in a primary school and how some schools have struggled financially to provide new reading books, vital if children are to stay inspired.

The headteacher at William Alvey School said: “I’m sure all the schools who received the donation will be equally grateful.”

The Lionesses do not just help financially, they offer their help in schools cooking, listening to readers and helping out on school trips.

Among their other community efforts, they helped the Food Larder with Christmas hampers, provided the tea for Rainbow Flyers Christmas Party for autistic young people, sang and danced with residents of Ashfield Lodge Care Home and are organising a charity golf day in June.