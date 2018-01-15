Normal rail service resumed today from Sleaford to Nottingham after fire

A normal service has been running again through Sleaford after the disruption caused by Friday’s major fire at Nottingham station

Rail operators East Midlands Trains announced a full timetable was planned to run on all routes after trains were blocked from running into and out of Nottingham on Friday and over the weekend initially due to the fire which is being treated by police as suspected arson.

Trains from Skegness to Nottingham, through Sleaford, had been prevented from running beyond Grantham on Friday, with passengers being asked to delay their journeys or take a different route if possible on another line.

All platforms at Nottingham were re-opened at the station with lift access restored. The information screens were back up and running on the platforms and teams remained on site to sell tickets for travel on the day.

As the ticket office at Nottingham remains closed due to extensive fire damage, customers looking to buy tickets for future travel were advised to book via the website, eastmidlandstrains.co.uk. Pre-booked tickets can be collected from any East Midlands Trains or other train operator stations or for anyone unable to do this, booking reference numbers will be accepted by East Midlands Trains staff on board the train.

The station is the hub e of routes through the East Midlands rail network and many cross country service had been affected.

Jake Kelly, Managing Director of East Midlands Trains, said: “We are pleased to have been able to resume our full train service so quickly. This is tribute to the huge amount of work carried out by East Midlands Trains staff as well as colleagues in Network Rail.

“We are continuing to have a great amount of support from the emergency services and our contractors and I know that people have been pleasantly surprised by how quickly we have managed to get the station back up and running.

“I personally have been heartened by the kind words of support from the local communities, our stakeholders and our customers. I remain incredibly proud of the team effort everybody in the city and the wider region has displayed over the past three days.

“We are continuing to work with Network Rail to determine the precise level and detail of repair work needed at the station and we will keep customers updated as soon as we have further information.”

Although full train services are being restored, passengers are advised to check before travel. Full travel information and guidance for passengers is available on the East Midlands Trains website at www.eastmidlandstrains.co.uk.