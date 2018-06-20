North Kesteven District Councillors approve 107 new home development in Heckington

North Kesteven District Council has approved a 107 home residential development near Sleaford.

The plan will see the homes built on land north of Boston Road in Heckington.

It comes after two applications from Chanceoption Homes Limited & J.C.O Developments Limited were granted permission by the council.

The two developments will see 68 two and three bedroom homes and 39 bungalows built on the site.

Properties on the site will be a mixture of semi-detached and terraced homes.

Initial plans submitted by the developers outlined 100 homes for the site.

However, following discussions with council planning officers, the revised application will see an additional seven homes added.

Planning permission also includes the development of associated roads for the site and public open space.

The land is also allocated for housing under the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan.

In a design and access statement, the developers said that the revised application provides sustainable housing for the area.

They said: “The proposed development conforms to the development principles established by the earlier site consents and represents an appropriate, sustainable development that accords with development plan and national planning policy.

“The development proposals have been significantly revised in the light of comments from the local planning authority, and are considered acceptable in principle and detail.”