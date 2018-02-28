North Kesteven engages Severe Weather Protocol

With the partner agencies in the county calling a critical incident due to the snowy road conditions with more forecast, North Kesteven District Council has swung into action too.

A Strategic Coordinating Group including the police and other agencies are working to alleviate the traffic issues and respond to those that need help and support.

North Kesteven District Council has announced on its media sites: “The Severe Weather Protocol has been activated, providing accommodation to people who are homeless during periods of cold weather. If you know or become aware of anyone sleeping rough in across the area please call P3 Street Outreach Service on 0808 281028.”

Elsewhere schools are warning parents to keep checking their websites in the morning for updates on closures.

Carre’s Community Sport announced earlier: “Due to extreme wintery weather conditions our community sport facilities will be closed today. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Rauceby CE Primary School had opened this morning but invited parents to collect their children early from school.

Fun times in the snow at Winchelsea School photographed by teacher James Keetch. EMN-180228-171926001

The school said on their Facebook site: “We will keep you updated on tomorrow as we track the weather.”

Sleafordian Coaches had decided to cancel its shcool bus routes this morning and later stopped its Into Town service too, saying they would update in the morning ✨❄️.☃️

In the last hour they added: “Lots of messages being sent in regarding tomorrow’s school routes and other services.

“Please be assured that our Transport Department will be assessing the situation early tomorrow morning and liaising with schools - we will post updates on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Thanks for your understanding!”

Children love learning in the snow at Winchelsea School, photographed by teacher James Keetch. EMN-180228-171937001

Not all schools closed today.

Winchelsea School at Ruskington took the decision to remain open for pupils, but on a skeleton staff.

The school stated: “School is open as we are mindful of our working parents, but if you think your journey would be treacherous, you are welcome to have a snow day at home.”

On the school’s social media account they said lots of fun, games and learning was had in school in the snow, but they also remained flexible for those families who could not make it in.

“We hope everyone had lots of fun in the snow and stayed safe.”

Headteacher Helen Duckett said: “Tomorrow we plan to stay open but judgements will be made as early as possible dependent on weather, road conditions and staff availability. We will try to stick to World Book Day activities. If your child’s costume is not suitable for the weather, come in non-uniform that is!”

Advice from the multi-agency county group dealing with the adverse weather has recommended travel only when necessary.

Karen Spencer, chairman of Warn and Inform says: “We would ask all head teachers, leaders of universities and colleges, early years and pre-schools and nurseries to consider whether they open their buildings for business tomorrow and inform their pupils and staff as quickly as possible on their decision.”