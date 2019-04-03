North Kesteven officers advising district councillors to back plans for retail park in Sleaford

Plans to build a retail park, retirement home and replacement bowls club off Boston Road, in Sleaford, could be approved next week.

North Kesteven District Council officers are recommending giving the go ahead to the development by supermarket giant Tesco – the latest in a series of plans over the past few years, which have previously seen the site earmarked for a new petrol station and superstore.

In a report to go before councillors on Tuesday, officers say: “The proposed scheme will not have a significant adverse impact on the existing town centres vitality and viability.

“Furthermore, through the use of pedestrian links the proposed development can be considered to aid in increasing footfall into the existing town centre.”

The latest proposals will see six retail units, food outlet, drive through coffee shop, a retirement home and a new bowls club for the site along with 450 car park spaces.

The new bowls club would replace the existing Bristol Bowls club facility which would be removed to provide access to the site.

The agreement will also see the applicant provide £150,000 for off-site affordable housing within the district.

Objectors to the site have raised concerns over increased traffic, congestion, noise and pollution.

The former Advanta Seeds site was bought by Tesco but the multi-million pound plans for a new store there were shelved in January 2015 after the company had to drastically reassess its expansion plans.

Two years ago Sleaford Town Council allowed a narrow strip of Boston Road Recreation Ground to be used as an access road in exchange for spare land to the western edge of the Recreation Ground.

As part of the original superstore plans, it had been proposed to have a link road joining Mareham Lane with Boston Road running past the new store, but this was also stopped after hitting opposition.