Nostalgia - 1970 The Queen celebrates RAF College Cranwell milestone

It is not every day you come face to face with the Queen, but this freckle-faced youngster took it in his stride as the monarch went on a walk about to meet the crowds of well-wishers when she paid a visit to RAF College Cranwell.

The Queen and Prince Philip were visiting to celebrate the base’s 50th anniversary in June 1970.

They were viewing the RAF station with a more than interested eye as their son, Prince Charles, was due to begin four month’s training there in March. They even met the Prince’s future flying instructor –Squadron Leader Richard Johns.

The Royals were treated to a flying display spanning the five decades of expansion at Cranwell, from biplanes to jet aerobatics.