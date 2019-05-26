Nostalgia 1994: Remaining buildings of former RAF Folkingham revealed

Back in 1994, The Standard looked back to the war years as it recalled the once bustling community of RAF and American armed forces who were stationed at RAF Folkingham in the 1940s.

All that was left of it was a few tumbledown buildings and a piece of runway.

A war memorial had recently been placed in Aslackby cemetery in memory of those based there in the Second World War, many troops heading for the D-Day landings, Battle of Arnhem and Battle of the Bulge.

It had been originally developed as a dummy airfield to draw enemy attacks. It was used as a Thor missile site in the late 1950s and early 1960s before being sold off as farm land. The runway was also used as a test track for the BRM racing team.