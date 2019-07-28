Nostalgia - 50 years since moon baby Gary’s win

There are numerous celebrations and documentaries marking 50 years since man first stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969.

To mark the occasion of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin making that: “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind” the Sleaford Standard held a competition in 1969 to find a ‘moon baby’ who had been born on that day.

Arlene Mitchell, at that time Arlene Wilson, of Metheringham, had given birth to her son Gary and duly won the prize.

She told us last year: “I used to keep a lot of the moon landing stuff and about the competition win, but a lot of it got lost. Now all I have is the letter of congratulations from The Standard.”

Gary runs a barber’s shop in Sleaford.