Nostalgia: Comparing Sleaford Northgate shop fronts for enhancement scheme

We are continuing with our look at Sleaford street scenes old and new in an effort with North Kesteven District Council to promote their historic shopfront enhancement scheme.

Older properties in the town centre are eligible for funding of up to £25,000 towards projects to renovate and improve frontages, adding character to the street scene more reminiscent of 100 years or more ago.

Northgate today, showing show enhancements could be made. EMN-180426-134916001

The deadline for expressions of interest to NKDC is the end of May.

One of the areas currently being looked at for enhancement is Northgate, including some of the shopfronts near Riverside Cycles and Love and Lace Bridal shops.

Here we have a present day picture of the street and one from around a century ago.