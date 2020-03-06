Nostalgia - Digby FC line-up of 1971

Our nostalgia photo from the archives this week depicts the fine athletes of one of our village teams in the Sleaford area taken in early 1971.

It is the squad of Digby FC who had appeared in our sports pages at the time following a match report.

Can anyone recognise themselves or any of the players in the line-up?

Can you tell us anything about the history of the team and its notable successes over the years and whether it still exists in the same format? Share your own local sporting photos with us too.

You can email your comments to andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or message us via www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard or call 01529 415981.