Nostalgia - Do you remember Kesteven Blind Society visit to Alvey school back in 1992?

In this week’s nostalgia photo. We have Hilary South of Kesteven Blind Society on a visit to William Alvey School to talk to pupils about their work.

Can you name any of pupils in this 1992 photo?

○ We have also had readers responding to our Kesteven and Sleaford High School cookery competition girls photo from 1992 that featured a couple of weeks ago.

Deyna Lynn from Sleaford identified the girls in the picture as year 9 pupils, from left - Amy Ellis, Katie England, Vicky Gallagher and Clare Dickinson.

Georgina Carter said: “There was an annual house cookery contest where we all had to enter at least two items which included things like gingerbread, coconut ice and shortbread. There were cake entries as well. One of the judges was Miss Outram, the Home Economics teacher. It was a big event in the school calendar.”