Nostalgia - Heckington Manor in better days

Our nostalgia photo this week comes from our archives in September 1970 as part of a photographic feature on village life in Heckington.

It shows the old Heckington Manor elderly people’s home. Sadly, since the closure of the Ferdowse Clinic which later occupied it, it has become a target for vandalism and theft. The property now has a new owner who is hoping to restore the building and develop some of the grounds.

Linda Edwards of Sleaford recognised one of the players in last week’s photo of Heckington FC. Mark Wallington is in the front row, third from the left. He went on to a distinguished career as a goalkeeper for Leicester City, later becoming a teacher at St George’s School.