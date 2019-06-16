Nostalgia - Helpringham footballers in 1994

Our nostalgic photo from our archives looks back to May 1994.

In this shot taken by long-serving Sleaford Standard staff photographer Gordon Brotherton, we believe, we see the proud players of Helpringham’s football team. Were they Helpringham FC or Helpringham Rovers?

They had enjoyed success winning a cup for their season’s efforts but we do not know which one and for what? Was it a knock-out competition or a league.

Maybe you were one of the team mates or the happy captain in the foreground?

Can you name the members pictured?

You can call 01529 415981 or email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or message us via www.facebook.com/thesleafordstandard