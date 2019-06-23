Nostalgia: Sleaford catholic school netballers from 1994

Our look back in the archives this week visits June 1994 when we have some young pupils who made up Sleaford’s Roman Catholic primary school netball team in their day, but can you name who made up the team?

If you can identify the players email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or message us via facebook.com/thesleafordstandard

Sleaford businessman Neil Price responded to our old 1994 photo last week of the Helpringham football team.

He says that holding the cup was player manager Roy Tilley. From left - (back row) Carl Sedlan, Denis Pell, unknown, Terry Townshend, unknown; (front row) Steve Hinton, Gary wyle, Neil Price joint player manager, unknown, and Chris Jones.