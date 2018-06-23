Obituary - Doris Violet Eaton

Doris Violet Eaton (nee Harris) has died peacefully on May 1 at Queens Medical Centre, Nottingham aged 89.

Doris was born on July 19, 1928 in Kirkby la Thorpe, daughter of Edward and Rose Harris. She had one brother, Arthur.

Doris Eaton. EMN-180619-132858001

Her parents moved to Mareham Lane, Sleaford where her father ran E.C. Harris and Son Dairy Farm, supplying milk to households in Sleaford and the local villages.

She met Thomas William Eaton (also from Sleaford) through the Sleaford Young Farmers’ Club and they married at Quarrington Church in 1950. They spent their early married life living on the Grantham Road, Sleaford.

In 1966, they bought some land in Ewerby and Doris designed and subsequently had built her future family home.

In 1968, the family moved to Ewerby where Doris was the village Post-Mistress and General Store owner for over 25 years, retiring in 1997 and remained living in Ewerby for the rest of her days.

Doris was a lifelong member of the Methodist Church and in retirement became warden of Helpringham Methodist Chapel before its closure.

Doris and Tom had five children; David, Stephen, Mary, John and Vicky; and six grandchildren; Andrew, Jenny, Matthew, Rachel, Sarah and Ben; two great grandchildren, Sophie and James; niece and nephew, Ann and Peter.

Doris outlived her husband Tom who died in 2010 and her son John who died in 2002.

Final arrangements were made by Colin Ward Funeral Directors of Boston Road, Sleaford.

The funeral was officiated by Rev Colin Martin and Rev Val Greene, and took place on May 18 at St Andrew’s Church, Ewerby followed by interment in Ewerby Cemetery.

Family flowers only, with donations in Doris’s memory to Little Hale Methodist Chapel and St Andrew’s Church Ewerby.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support at this sad time, with further thanks to those who attended the funeral and for the donations made to charity.