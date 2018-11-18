Obituary - Eileen Money

The funeral of Eileen Money, aged 91, from Sleaford, was held at Grantham Crematorium on November 5 led by Penny Blaze.

One of three children, she was born in Southgate, Sleaford, and was educated at Kesteven High School for Girls where she developed a passion for sport playing hockey and tennis as well as being an excellent swimmer and Lincolnshire diving champion.

Eileen headed to London during the Second World War aged 16 to train as a physiotherapist at the Middlesex Hospital. During the bombing campaign on London she was evacuated to Stoke Mandeville where she gained ground-breaking experience supporting war victims including pilots with major burns. During this time she worked with renowned surgeon Sir Archibald McIndoe who developed the first skin grafts.

She later took a job as a physiotherapist at Lincoln hospital where she treated players at Lincoln City FC before being promoted to Superintendent of Physiotherapy at Grantham Hospital.

Eileen married local farmer Alan Money in 1950. They lived on Grantham Road and London Road and farmed in Silk Willoughby until Alan died in 2001.

She played badminton for the Sleaford team and was a member of Sleaford Golf Club for 59 years, representing the first team, and was Lady Captain in 1982, Lady President from 1998 to 2000 and Captain of the Lincolnshire Veterans Golf team in 1987.

Eileen spent many years as a voluntary coach at Sleaford Swimming Club and was a volunteer for the NSPCC.

Donations to NSPCC and Marie Curie are being collected by Robert Holland Funeral Directors, Grantham.