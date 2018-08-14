British grandmother says her holiday to Benidorm was ruined by ‘too many Spanish people’

A British tourist has claimed that her holiday to the Spanish resort of Benidorm was ruined because there was ‘too many Spanish people’.

Freda Jackson, 81, says that she was left in tears at the end of her two-week holiday to the popular Alicante destination.

Thomas Cook have offered compensation

And she believes that Spanish people should holiday in other destinations in the country instead of Benidorm.

The pensioner told The Mirror: ‘The hotel was full of Spanish holidaymakers and they really got on our nerves because they were just so rude.

‘One evening a Spanish guy nearly knocked me flying and he just walked off without even apologising.

‘The entertainment in the hotel was all focused and catered for the Spanish - why can’t the Spanish go somewhere else for their holidays?’

The Grandmother-of-six booked to stay at the Poseidon Playa, which is just on the outskirts of Benidorm - which is a popular tourist destination with British holidaymakers.

She and a 61-year-old friend paid £1,133 for the trip and she is demanding a refund from travel agents Thomas Cook.

The pair were not notified that their flights had been changed and were given a room on the 14th floor despite requesting ground floor access.

Frida described her dream holiday as being ‘totally ruined’ as well as being a disaster from ‘start to finish’.

Thomas Cook initially offered her £75 holiday voucher as compensation but then they made an improved offer of £566 to be split between her and her friend after the initial offer was turned down.

She says she has yet to respond to the second offer from Thomas Cook.

A Thomas Cook spokesman said: ‘Due to a system error Ms Jackson was not informed of a change to her flights until six days before departure.

‘We are very sorry for the inconvenience this caused and are investigating to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

‘We have offered Ms Jackson and her travel companion a gesture of goodwill to try and put things right which we hope she will accept.’