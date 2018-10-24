Friends actor David Schwimmer releases hilarious video ‘proving’ Ross wasn’t suspect behind theft

Friends actor David Schwimmer has released a hilarious video ‘proving’ that he wasn’t behind a suspected theft in the UK.

The internet went crazy after Blackpool Police released a mugshot of a suspect that everyone was convinced looked like Ross Geller.

Officers called on the public to identify the man, who was seen leaving a town restaurant carrying what appeared to be a crate of cans on September 20.

But armed instead with jokes and quotes from the hit-US comedy, social media users responded in their droves – claiming the man pictured looks like the much-loved actor David Schwimmer.

However the actor has now released a video ‘proving’ that he wasn’t behind the theft.

Alongside the video, the Friends actor tweeted: ‘Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York. To the hardworking Blackpool Police good luck with the investigation. #itwasntme’

The photo of the 'Ross Geller doppleganger' has gone viral (Photos: Blackpool Police/Shutterstock)

The star played one of the show’s six main characters, Ross Geller – who had a sister named Monica – when it aired for 236 episodes over 10 years, from 1994.

Referencing lyrics from the Friends theme song, Facebook user Nick Croston from Blackpool said of the thief: ‘I don’t think it’s been this guy’s day, his week, his month or even his year.’

Referencing a Friends episode where Ross says he is an expert in self-defence, another user, Aaron Milburn wrote: ‘Please approach with caution. He is known to have studied Karate and we believe he has mastered the art of Unagi, the state of total awareness.’

Meanwhile another jokingly identified the thief as ‘the holiday armadillo’ – a character Ross invents during a Christmas-themed episode of Friends.

Amassing some 87,000 comments, the hilarity provoked a tongue-in-cheek reply from Lancashire Constabulary.

They said: ‘Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses.

‘We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date.

‘We’re so sorry it has to be this way.’

The force’s original plea said: ‘Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th September.

‘If you know who this is, please email 7798@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log LC-20180920-0670. Thank you for your help.’