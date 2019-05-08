Open night to pay tribute to cadet Eliza Bill

Billingborough Army Cadets are having an open night to commemorate Cadet Eliza Bill, who attended Billingborough Army Cadet Detachment. Eliza tragically lost her life in a road traffic collision in December 2018.

In order to remember her life and contribution to the detachment, the army cadet hut on Birthorpe Road will be renamed The Eliza Bill Army Cadet Hut.

In order to commemorate this change and to remember the life of Eliza, Billingborough Army Cadets are having a renaming ceremony for the hut followed by an open night on May 15, from 7pm.

A spokesman for the Billingborough Army Cadet Attachment said: “Members of the public are welcome to attend this community event and get an insight into how the Army Cadet Force really becomes a second family for everyone who is part of it.”