Organisers ploughing ahead with UK contest

A village near Sleaford has been chosen as the venue for this year’s annual National Ploughing Competition.

Last year’s event saw more than 250 ploughmen and women from all over the UK competing in different categories.

This year, the contest is set to take place in Nocton on the weekend of October 12 and 13, with the gates opening at 9am each day.

A spokesman for the competition said: “This amazing event is held in a different part of the country each year and the village of Nocton was chosen. These championships offer a rare glimpse of how farming has changed over the past 300 years and this year magnificent heavy horses will be on display together with many styles of vintage tractors and equipment and steam ploughing engines.

“With lots of trade stands, shopping and country crafts, it will be a great day out not only for the Lincolnshire farming community - but for all the family.”

The site situated on the Lincoln Road, Nocton, and will be signposted.

Entry is £10 per adult and £5 for children over 11. Children under 11 go free.