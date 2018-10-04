Out with the mud hares, in with the chalk silhouettes!

Sleaford people may begin to notice chalk-painted silhouettes of little hares springing up thanks to the ‘Hare Aware’ team who aim to remind people to report illegal hare coursing to police and protect these animals.

Last year they placed mud sculptures around the town.

A spokesman for the local artists responsible said the wash-away images form this year’s campaign and decorated bigger ones will be appearing soon. “We will be doing chalk graffiti all around Sleaford and making a trail to follow the hare. The idea will be to represent with drawings the shop or business the chalk hares are outside.”