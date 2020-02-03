Outrage over sewage pumped into village beck

A Kirkby Green resident is angry that Anglian Water has been allowed to discharge from its sewer system into the river that flows past his home.

William Ravell feels it is wrong that the water company has been given permission to discharge overflow from its sewers at Scopwick into the Beck, which runs downstream past his property.

The matter arose during the recent heavy rainfall and had been carrying on for around a month.

Mr Ravell said: “The Beck goes through a ford where children play. The water went from ‘gin’ clear to murky with bits of floating toilet paper. Usually we are alive with little fish and kingfishers.”

He was annoyed that it had been permitted by the Environment Agency and it was made worse by the stretch beyond his farm being choked with reeds. Mr Ravell added that Anglian Water had been using tankers to pump out the overwhelmed sewers but because of the noise at night had gained permission to let some flow into the Beck instead.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said the autumn’s heavy rainfall had led to a lot of extra water in the sewage system.

To prevent it backing up and flooding homes with effluent, they allowed temporary discharges.

They said: “Strict conditions are in place to protect people and reduce impact on the environment – and we are closely monitoring to make sure these are followed.”

An Anglian Water spokesman added that they were testing the water discharge twice a day.

“This is not raw sewage, it is mainly rainwater and groundwater.

“The other one to two per cent can be diluted sewage and run off from roads.”

There were screens to catch any debris, with teams clearing them.