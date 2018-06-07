Over three tonnes of food waste collected in first two days of trial in South Kesteven

More than three tonnes of food waste has been collected in the first two days of a food waste recycling trial - much of it from villages south of Sleaford.

On Monday 1.3 tonnes of food waste was collected from homes in Dowsby, Pointon, Rippingale and Kirkby Underwood.

The project, which started on Monday (June 4), is being delivered by South Kesteven District Council and funded by Lincolnshire County Council on behalf of the Lincolnshire Waste Partnership.

The year-long trial will collect food waste from almost 4,700 households, taking in rural and urban areas across South Kesteven. Residents on the trial will put out their food caddy every week for collection with their black or silver bin waste.

On Tuesday, a further 1.9 tonnes was collected from 970 properties in Grantham, Long Bennington and Foston.

South Kesteven District Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Coun Dr Peter Moseley, said: “I really appreciate the efforts of our residents in helping this trial to be a success.

“We’ve learned a huge amount just from day one and I hope this continues as the weeks progress.”

Coun Eddy Poll, Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive Member for Commercial and Environmental Management, said: “We’ll all be looking closely at the figures and feedback throughout this trial to see whether it’s something that can be taken up more widely.”

Rippingale resident Chris Petz said he would recommend the scheme to other parts of the county.

He said: “We are into our second week of the scheme and any food waste goes into a little caddy in the utility room and once or twice a week we empty that into the big caddy outside which is collected once a week.

“At least it stops stuff going into the non-recyclable household waste bins because you cannot compost certain things.”

He said they have had no issue with smells, despite the warm weather as the council issues householders with an ample supply of biodegradable bags to line the caddy, which seals up and locks.

He said: “The council say not to wait until the little caddy is full, so we put the bags in the outside bin once they are about half full.”

He said it is making more room in the non-recycling bin which is collected every two weeks but would not want to be emptied less frequently.

The scheme helps people see and reduce their waste. Collecting food waste separately also enables the County Council to process the waste in a less expensive and more environmentally-friendly way.

Food waste collected is turned into green electricity for the national grid and soil conditioner for farmers.