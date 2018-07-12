Own goal! Shop owner shames pair of Sleaford footy fans for using her doorway as a toilet

England fans may not have got the result they wanted last night but nor did a Sleaford dress shop owner when she spotted two men on her CCTV urinating into her doorway.

Fuming Wendy Hanslip, co-owner of Bellissimo Boutique in the Market Place opted to shame the two football foulers by plastering them across local Facebook pages after England’s defeat against Croatia last night (Wednesday).

Mopping up. Wendy hanslip cleaning up the mess this morning. EMN-181207-100042001

Along with a handful of photos of the pair, she wrote: “Thank you so much to these two fine ‘gentlemen’ who felt the need to urinate in our shop doorway tonight.

“Surely there was something more patriotic that you could think of doing?

“The bucket, disinfectant and mop will be ready for you in the morning if either you are man enough to come along and clean up the mess you made. Mind you, from the looks of things, manhood isn’t something either of you appear to be big on...”

Wendy has received a chorus of approval from customers, friends and followers.

After it was pointed out that it is actually an offence, the matter has been reported to the police as well. The pair, appeared to have been heading back from watching the match, were wearing distinctive clothing, one in checked shorts, the other in a Muddy Fox branded T-shirt.

Wendy has since posted another photo of her cleaning up ready for customers today.