Pair of family trails launched at museum

Two new trails have been launched at a museum near Sleaford to help teach children about the site’s links to the Second World War.

The activities are now available at the RAF Metheringham Airfield Visitor Centre; one is aimed at children aged five to nine, the other at nine to 14-year-olds.

“We wanted to provide more for our younger visitors,” said Caterina Scott, curator (volunteer) and trustee, on how the family trails came to be.

Their development was helped through funding from the Sandford Award for Informal Learning (SAIL), a project run via Bishop Grosseteste University.

“Amongst other things, the money enabled us to create our own trail as a pilot for (2018’s) summer season,” Caterina said. “Since then we have had it professionally re-designed and printed ready for this summer.

“We also needed to re-vamp it to take account of the new exhibition in the Zena Scoley Museum Room, as that had been completely changed over the closed season.”

Each trail costs 50 pence and has a map of the site on it. Youngsters follow footprints of the site’s mascot, Mr Fox, to find clues for answers. Each trail, also has an activity to complete at home.