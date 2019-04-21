Paramotors soar over RAF airfields

A record-breaking RAF officer and his friend flew over RAF Cranwell on an epic 263 mile journey on paramotors to raise money for the Royal Air Forces Association.

Flt Lt Giles Fowler and Paul Mockford, took to the skies on Wednesday and Thursday over Lincolnshire, flying over 40 current and former RAF stations including Digby and Barkston Heath to raise more than £1,000 for the RAFA. The pilots wear a small engine and a propeller on their back and the pair’s two day trip started from former Bomber Command airfield RAF Goxhill, near Hull, finishing at RAF Halton in Buckinghamshire.

Giles, 40, from Lowestoft, said, “Paul and I met briefly at a flying festival, and we quickly realised we both had a connection with both paramotoring and the RAF Association, which his father Derf has been closely involved with for years.”

Giles is a serving officer in the RAF and holds the record for the highest UK paramotor flight, at 21,746ft. He also flew the longest non-stop flight in the UK, travelling 300 miles coast to coast in 2017. You can donate to #RAFA40 at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rafa40

Pictured centre - paramotorists Paul Mockford and Flight Lieutenant Giles Fowler with their support crew Andy Greaves and Katie Pagett.