Sleaford’s parish church recently played host to its annual summer fair.

The event was held at St Denys’ Church on Saturday, June 2, throughout the morning.

St Denys church in Sleaford holds its Summer Fair. Revd Philips Johnson with Angela Clash and Sue Parsons on their cake stall''Picture: Sarah Washbourn'www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180206-195554002

There were a variety of stalls, raffles, tombolas, and refreshments.

It saw a good number of people encouraged to go along and support the parish church in its ongoing fundraising efforts.

St Denys church in Sleaford holds its Summer Fair. Gwen Pope with her homemade jams Picture: Sarah Washbourn www.yellowbellyphotos.com NNN-180206-195606002