Parish council to light beacon as part of centenary events

Metheringham Parish Council is playing its part in Battle’s Over, an international commemoration marking 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War .

Organised by Pageantmaster Bruno Peek, Battle’s Over takes place on November 11, 2018, with events throughout the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and at scores of locations overseas.

It begins at 6am with lone pipers playing Battle’s O’er, a traditional Scottish air played after a battle, outside cathedrals in the country, following which a specially written tribute will be read out. At the same time, over 1,000 pipers will be playing the tune in individual locations within their local communities.

At 6.55pm buglers will sound the Last Post at more than 1,000 locations, where at 7pm beacons will be lit in a tribute called Beacons of Light, signifying the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of four years of war.

Then at 7.05pm over 1,000 church and cathedrals will ring their bells as part of Ringing Out for Peace organised in association with the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers, which represents 65 societies of ringers from the British Isles and overseas. Also at 7.05pm, more than 140 town criers will perform a specially written Cry for Peace Around the World, the first of them in New Zealand and then across the globe through the various time zones.

Metheringham Parish Council is taking part in the Last Post and Beacons of Light, and a Cry for Peace Around the World at its beacon on the High Street in the village at 6.50pm.

Chairman, Coun Sally Wilson, said: “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War, and to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”