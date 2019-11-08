Parishioners invited to comment during independent review of church’s role in Heckington

Representatives of the Archdeacon of Lincoln having been spending this week carrying out an independent review into what people believe should be the role of the church in a community near Sleaford.

A notice announcing the review was posted in Heckington inviting anyone to make a comment.

It explains that following the receipt by the Acting Archdeacon of Lincoln, Rev Nick Brown, of letters “expressing concern over matters in the Parish of Heckington”, he has commissioned an independent review.

However, the Archdeacon’s office has remained tight-lipped on the nature of any concerns and what areas of the parish it refers to.

A diocesan spokesperson told The Standard: “The purpose of the meetings is to facilitate dialogue with everyone in the parish, whether they are churchgoers or not, on the role of the church in the community. These are being organised at the request of the Archdeacon of Lincoln, who is acting following the receipt of correspondence from people in the area.

“This independent review will aim to talk to as many people from the community as possible so that everyone’s views are represented. These will then be compiled into a report, with recommendations, for the Archdeacon, who will then decide whether any further action should be taken.”

Wing Commander Paul Robinson and Professor Muriel Robinson have been available to meet, by appointment, with anyone wishing to make a submission to the review over the past three days while they visited the parish.

The diocesan spokesman said they could not provide any more information on the nature of any concerns at this stage, adding: “I hope that local people went to the meetings to discuss the role of the church.”