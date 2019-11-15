Parliamentary election hustings for local candidates to be hosted by church in Sleaford

With candidates now confirmed for the General Election in Sleaford and North Hykeham constituency, a hustings event to hear what they all have to offer is being hosted by the local churches in the town.

The Parliamentary Hustings is to be held on Sunday, November 24 at 6.30pm.

St Denys' Church, Sleaford EMN-191115-122012001

The Lafford Deanery with the multi-denominational Churches Together in Sleaford organisation has arranged the event to be held in Sleaford parish church.

The debate, to which all townspeople are welcome, will be chaired by the Rural Dean and Vicar of Sleaford, Rev Philip Johnson.

The churches have hosted a similar hustings event at previous general elections.

Rev Johnson told the Standard: “It is my intention to host a hustings on behalf of both Churches Together and the Lafford Deanery Churches.

“Trying to find a suitable date and time is not easy at this time of year – the following Sunday in many ways would be better but clashes with the Christmas Market.”

The six candidates have been invited to attend.

They are:

* Caroline Virginia Coram – Independent

* Oliver Craven – Liberal Democrats – To stop Brexit

* Linda Edwards-Shea – Labour Party

* Caroline Elizabeth Johnson – The Conservative Party Candidate

* Marianne Jane Overton – Lincolnshire Independents

* Simon John Offord Tooke – Green Party