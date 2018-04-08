Paying tribute to war heroes

Two benches to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War have been purchased by Ruskington Parish Council.

The benches feature images of soldiers, crosses, and poppies.

They have been supplied by Scottish manufacturer David Ogilvie Engineering.

The design does not state the dates of the First World War as it is intended they also honour fallen servicemen and women from the Second World War and subsequent conflicts.

The first bench is situated in the Garden of Remembrance with plans to site the other in the cemetery in the near future.

Coun Paul Dean, chairman of Ruskington Parish Council, said the council was ‘delighted’ to install the benches, adding: “Parishioners from our village served their country in World War One and it is important that we continue to recognise and remember their sacrifice.”

, especially in this centenary year.

“The benches also represent the members of our community who have fallen in subsequent conflicts. We hope that residents and visitors to Ruskington will benefit from the benches both in this significant year and for many years to come.”

Pictured (from left) Paul Mitchell (caretaker), Coun Graham Conway, Coun Colin Fryer, Coun Paul Dean (chairman of parish council), Coun Sarah Tonge (chairman of the Environmental Committee), and Chris Morley (caretaker).